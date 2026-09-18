Zurich knife attacker jailed for 15 years for stabbing children
A Zurich court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 15 years’ imprisonment for multiple counts of attempted murder. He attacked several children with a knife in 2024.
In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered outpatient therapy and a 15-year ban from the country.
During the attack on October 1, 2024, the man, now 25, lunged at a group of nursery school children and injured three five-year-old boys.
An after-school care worker intervened and managed to stop the attacker. Some of the victims were seriously injured and only narrowly survived.
More
Three children hurt in stabbing at Zurich care centre
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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