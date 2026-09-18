The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News

Zurich knife attacker jailed for 15 years for stabbing children

Zurich court sentences knife attacker to 15 years in prison
Zurich court sentences knife attacker to 15 years in prison Keystone-SDA

A Zurich court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 15 years’ imprisonment for multiple counts of attempted murder. He attacked several children with a knife in 2024.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich knife attacker jailed for 15 years for stabbing children
Listening: Zurich knife attacker jailed for 15 years for stabbing children
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered outpatient therapy and a 15-year ban from the country.

During the attack on October 1, 2024, the man, now 25, lunged at a group of nursery school children and injured three five-year-old boys.

An after-school care worker intervened and managed to stop the attacker. Some of the victims were seriously injured and only narrowly survived.

More

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR