Listening: Zurich cats not to face mandatory outdoor rules
The Zurich government does not want to combat the uncontrolled breeding of outdoor cats with compulsory chipping or neutering. It rejects mandatory measures and wants to continue to focus on raising awareness.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Zürcher Regierung gegen verpflichtende Regeln für Freigängerkatzen
Original
In November 2023 the cantonal parliament referred a postulate to the government calling called for an assessment of measures that could curb the uncontrolled proliferation of outdoor cats. Mandatory chipping and castration were explicitly mentioned.
However, the government does not want to know anything about this, according to a submission to parliament published on Thursday.
At national level, initiatives to introduce a national obligation to identify and register cats have always been rejected, the cantonal government said. It also assumes that the “much more far-reaching castration obligation” will still not be approved by the federal parliament.
Furthermore, according to the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office, cantonal labelling and registration or castration requirements are not legally permissible for animal welfare reasons, the bill states. The government considers “Zurich going it alone” on this issue to be “not very sensible”.
The government therefore refrains from “further mandatory measures”. Instead, the focus should be “as before” on awareness-raising measures such as information campaigns on the issue of free access.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Anti-mafia crusader Roberto Saviano receives thunderous applause in Switzerland
This content was published on
Roberto Saviano appeared at the Endorfine International Festival. Lugano. Stating that after 20 years of struggle he does not intend to leave victory to the Mafia, the Neapolitan writer drew thunderous applause.
Thousands of anti-abortion activists march through Zurich suburb
This content was published on
With crosses, Christian songs and an oversized pram, around two thousand anti-abortion protesters marched through Zurich-Oerlikon on Saturday afternoon. The city police were present with a large contingent.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.