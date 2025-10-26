Zurich protesters denounce rising rents and luxury renovations
Several hundred protesters braved heavy rain in Zurich on Saturday for an unauthorised housing march denouncing “luxury renovations, wrecking balls and rising rents.”
The demonstration, part of growing tenant activism in Swiss cities, reflected anger over real estate speculation and displacement amid Zurich’s tightening housing market.
It was organised by the Wohndemo-Bündnis (a housing protest alliance) and left-wing alternative circles. They deliberately did not apply for a permit. “Real estate sharks won’t ask us even if they raise our rent or demolish our homes,” they wrote on the Wohndemo website.
On social media, it was said that the protest should be “colourful, loud and creative” and that confrontation was not being sought. Nevertheless, riots were feared, partly due to the intensisty of a pro-Palestine demonstration in Bern and an “uninvited visit” by masked activists to the offices of the homeowners’ association in Zurich last week.
This is the second major housing demonstration in Zurich this year. In spring, several thousand people marched through the city and there was some damage to property. A permit was issued at the time.
Translated from German by DeepL/ds
