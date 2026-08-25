Zurich prepares public for crises with ‘Resilience Weeks’
Greater resilience in the face of heatwaves, severe weather or pandemics: through its ‘Resilience Weeks’, the City of Zurich is aiming to better prepare the public for crises.
Among other things, participants will learn where they can access drinking water in an emergency.
The City of Zurich has already made extensive preparations for managing various crises, it said in a press release on Tuesday. However, the public can also play a part in ensuring a successful crisis response. That is why the so-called Resilience Weeks will take place in October at six community centres across the city of Zurich.
During these events, residents of the city of Zurich can find out where to get help, relevant information and access to drinking water in an emergency. They will also learn about the system of emergency water points and emergency meeting points.
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Through interactive activities, the public can, for example, experience a simulated power cut or take part in a guided tour to strengthen their individual resilience – that is, their personal ability to cope.
The city is running this four-year pilot project in collaboration with the Zurich Community Centres Foundation. The Resilience Weeks were organised for the first time in 2025. The Risk Dialogue Foundation and the Centre for Crisis Competence at the University of Zurich are supporting the project and conducting a scientific evaluation of it.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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