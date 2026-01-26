Signatures collected in Zurich for housing ‘for our people’
The Zurich branch of the right-wing Swiss People's Party has probably collected enough signatures for the popular initiative “Right to a home – housing for our people”.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
More than 7,800 signatures were collected, the party announced on Monday in response to an enquiry from the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
At least 6,000 valid signatures are needed for an initiative in canton Zurich. The People’s Party plans to officially submit the signatures for the initiative against housing shortages on Tuesday. The valid signatures will then be counted.
+ Zurich: Welcome to the world capital of housing shortages!
The demands of the initiative are to be applied if the Swiss population were to reach ten million before 2050. It is currently around 9.1 million. According to the text of the initiative, landlords would then have to give preference to “Swiss nationals and people who have lived in canton Zurich for at least ten years” when allocating accommodation.
The People’s Party explains its initiative by stating that the significantly larger proportion of demand for housing comes from abroad.
+ New arrivals make do with the dregs of the Zurich’s housing market
However, Switzerland should not be overbuilt, it said. Building more and more, as demanded by business associations, would not solve the problem, it said.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.