University Hospital Zurich files criminal complaints over heart surgery scandal

Zurich University Hospital files criminal charges for involuntary manslaughter Keystone-SDA

An investigative team from the Zurich public prosecutor’s office is examining incidents at the University Hospital Zurich’s Clinic for Cardiac Surgery.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Unispital Zürich erstattet Strafanzeige wegen fahrlässiger Tötung Original Read more: Unispital Zürich erstattet Strafanzeige wegen fahrlässiger Tötung

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The hospital’s board has filed complaints over 11 deaths and 13 cases involving the use of medical devices, which are now under investigation.

Zurich prosecutors received three criminal complaints on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, grievous bodily harm by negligence and forgery of documents.

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In addition, 11 reports have been submitted over the suspected inappropriate use of medical devices, the Zurich cantonal prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

The complaints have been filed against persons unknown and are being examined alongside the other reports. Given the complexity of the case, the investigation is expected to take some time.

Prosecutors must first establish whether there is sufficient evidence of any criminal offences. Investigators will also examine who the allegations relate to.

Around 70 more deaths than expected

To support the investigation, the Zurich cantonal prosecutor’s office has set up a dedicated team to look into the incidents at the cardiac surgery department of University Hospital Zurich.

The team comprises four prosecutors with expertise in medical criminal law, white-collar crime and offences involving public officials.

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More University Hospital Zurich confirms serious errors in heart surgery This content was published on The University Hospital Zurich has admitted to serious errors in cardiac surgery from 2016 to 2020. A report documents dozens of deaths. Read more: University Hospital Zurich confirms serious errors in heart surgery

The “Oberholzer report”, published in early May, found that between 2016 and 2020, some 4,500 operations at the hospital’s Clinic for Cardiac Surgery led to between 68 and 74 more deaths than would have been expected based on statistical estimates.

The clinic’s then director, Francesco Maisano, also used a device he had helped to develop and is alleged to have benefited from it financially.

Translated from German by AI/sp

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