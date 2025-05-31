The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Zurich airport chief sees rising demand for US travel

Zurich's airport boss sees rising demand for USA travel so far
Zurich's airport boss sees rising demand for USA travel so far Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich airport chief sees rising demand for US travel
Listening: Zurich airport chief sees rising demand for US travel

Zurich Airport expects demand for air travel to continue to rise, especially for journeys to the United States. Despite tense relations due to customs threats from the US government, there are no signs of a slowdown, according to CEO Lukas Brosi.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Anyone who has booked trips to the US will travel,” said Brosi in an interview with Finanz und Wirtschaft on Friday. And those who decide not to travel to the US will opt for another destination.

The airport operator therefore expects demand for its services to remain high. The management assumes that the passenger record of 31.5 million set in 2019 will be broken for the first time in 2025 with around 32 million passengers.

More

“Summer business will determine whether it will be slightly more or slightly less than 32 million passengers,” said airport boss Brosi.

He believes that Switzerland’s largest airport is definitely prepared for high demand. During the Easter holidays, operations ran “smoothly”. In the past, however, there have been more delays during the peak summer season.

The airport boss sees one challenge in securing sufficient labour. At the same time, he criticises the increasing restrictions in aviation: “We are moving towards a 24-hour society, but the signs are pointing to further restrictions in aviation.”

Overall, Brosi is satisfied with the prestigious property The Circle – a business centre at the Airport. Although demand in the retail sector has been lower than expected, it has been better in the catering sector. Despite a vacancy rate of around 10%, he believes in the long-term prospects of the project.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
26 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss economic outlook improves slightly in May

More

Swiss economic outlook improves

This content was published on The Swiss economy saw the clouds that had gathered over its prospects lift somewhat in May. However, the KOF economic barometer is still below its long-term average.

Read more: Swiss economic outlook improves

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR