Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Vatican saddened by Olympic ceremony skit resembling ‘Last Supper’

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Joshua McElwee

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The Vatican said on Saturday it had been saddened by a skit at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony appearing to parody Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” painting.

“The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and cannot but join the voices raised in recent days to deplore the offence done to many Christians and believers of other religions,” it said in an unusual weekend evening press release issued in French.

The segment in the July 26 ceremony resembled the biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a last meal before crucifixion, but featured drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer as the Greek god of wine Dionysus.

Paris 2024 organizers apologised two days later, saying there was never an intention to disrespect any religious group.

The artistic director behind the scene said it had not been inspired by the Christian last supper, but rather a pagan feast linked to the historical Olympics.

“In a prestigious event where the whole world comes together around common values, there should not be allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people,” the Vatican added.

“Freedom of expression, which is obviously not called into question, finds its limit in respect for others.”

The Vatican did not say why it was issuing its statement more than a week after the opening ceremony.

Pope Francis had a phone call on Aug. 1 with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, at which Erdogan said the two leaders had discussed the Paris event.

Although the Vatican later confirmed to Reuters that the call took place, it would not comment on what the leaders discussed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How can Swiss biodiversity be protected?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
2 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR