Vatican to unveil restored St Peter’s centrepiece on Oct. 27

By Joshua McElwee

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – A 10-month project to restore the giant bronze-and-wood canopy in the middle of St Peter’s Basilica is nearing completion, and the work will be unveiled to the public on Oct. 27, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

The sculpted canopy that towers over the main altar has been under scaffolding since February, as experts undertook a major renovation of the work, built in the 17th century by a team led by renowned Baroque sculptor and architect Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

The restoration, estimated to cost 700,000 euros ($770,000), helped reveal “an explosion of colours, an explosion of perfection,” said Rev. Enzo Fortunato, head of communications for the basilica.

Also known as a baldachin, the canopy was built over the spot where the Vatican says St. Peter, the first pope, was buried after dying as a Christian martyr under the reign of Roman Emperor Nero (54-68 AD).

The darkened bronze structure is decorated with gilded details and is topped with a gilded cross on a sphere.

One of the restorers said he was surprised by the amount of gold on the structure, some of which had been previously covered by varnish. “It was exceptional,” said Carlo Usai. “Every small part, every detail of the canopy is exceptional.”

The restoration will be formally unveiled to the public on Oct. 27 as part of Pope Francis’ celebration of the Mass that day, said Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of the Basilica and president of the Fabric of St. Peter’s, the Vatican entity tasked with conserving and maintaining the church.

The Basilica is also finalising restoration works on a bronze reliquary at the back of the church, also by Bernini, and creating a new glass pane to protect Michelangelo’s statue of the Pieta, housed at the front of the church.

The Vatican wants to have the works completed before the beginning of the 2025 Catholic Holy Year, which starts on Christmas Eve and is expected to draw tens of millions of tourists to Rome.