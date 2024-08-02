Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Venezuelan opposition says headquarters invaded as government alleges coup attempt

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

CARACAS (Reuters) -A major Venezuelan opposition movement on Friday said its headquarters had been vandalized amid ongoing tensions over a disputed presidential election, as the country’s foreign minister said the U.S. was at the forefront of what the government says is a coup attempt.

Vente Venezuela, the movement headed by Venezuela’s opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, said that six hooded, unidentified men overpowered its security guards overnight, entering its Caracas headquarters, taking equipment and vandalizing the location.

“We denounce the attacks and insecurity to which we are subjected for political reasons,” the movement said on social media.

Countries around the region, including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, have called on Venezuela’s government to release detailed voting tallies after the elections board declared President Nicolas Maduro the winner of a third term.

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on Friday that the U.S. is “at the forefront of a coup attempt” after the U.S. State Department a day earlier recognized Maduro’s opponent and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the election’s winner.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Brendan O’Boyle)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR