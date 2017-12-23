Lucerne Christmas Market Celebrating Christmas around the world
Imagine a Swiss Christmas market where you can get into the holiday spirit by sipping Norwegian glogg and nibbling on Argentinian banana empanadas – while watching a Portuguese folk dance. swissinfo.ch found one: in the heart of Switzerland!
26 countries were represented at this year’s three-day Venite Forumexternal link in Lucerne. The international Christmas market aims to increase understanding and awareness of folklore and culinary traditions around the world.
Many visitors escaped from the cold in the musical tent, where singers and music groups from Tibet to Portugal performed in traditional costumes. Other visitors were more interested in the stalls selling typical products from participating countries, and traditional foods such as Tibetan dumplings, Indian curries, Eritrean sour dough and Finnish reindeer sandwiches.
The event is financed by private donors and sponsors such as the Catholic and Protestant churches, the city of Lucerne, local newspapers, a tourism academy and local companies.