Vessel off Yemeni coast reports missile hitting sea nearby, UK maritime agency says

DUBAI (Reuters) – A vessel 60 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s Aden reported on Monday a missile splashing into the sea in its close proximity, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

UKMTO added that the vessel and its crew were safe.

The same vessel was passing through the Red Sea 25 nautical miles west of Yemen’s Mokha on Sunday when it reported a missile splashing into the sea nearby, UKMTO said.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militants have been attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea for more than a year to try to enforce a naval blockade on Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s year-long war in Gaza.