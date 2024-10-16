Vestas wind turbine catches fire in Denmark

reuters_tickers

1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s Vestas said on Wednesday a wind turbine produced by the company had caught fire, but that no one was injured and that the rest of its fleet was working as normal.

The cause of the fire in the V39 turbine in Bjerringbro in western Denmark was not yet known, Vestas added.

“We are in dialog with the customer about whether we will support in determining the cause of he fire once the turbine is deemed safe enough to access,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Local police said on social media platform X that it was not possible to extinguish the flames and that the turbine would be allowed to burn out on its own.

Shares in Vestas were up 0.5% on Wednesday at 1255 GMT.