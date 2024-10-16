Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Vestas wind turbine catches fire in Denmark

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s Vestas said on Wednesday a wind turbine produced by the company had caught fire, but that no one was injured and that the rest of its fleet was working as normal.

The cause of the fire in the V39 turbine in Bjerringbro in western Denmark was not yet known, Vestas added.

“We are in dialog with the customer about whether we will support in determining the cause of he fire once the turbine is deemed safe enough to access,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Local police said on social media platform X that it was not possible to extinguish the flames and that the turbine would be allowed to burn out on its own.

Shares in Vestas were up 0.5% on Wednesday at 1255 GMT.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
155 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR