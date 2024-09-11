Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Vietnam death toll from Typhoon Yagi at 141 as Hanoi faces flood risk

HANOI (Reuters) -The death toll in Vietnam from Typhoon Yagi has risen to 141, the government said on Wednesday as it warned that flood waters were causing the Red River to rise rapidly and threaten to inundate downtown districts of the capital Hanoi.

Heavy rains brought by Typhoon Yagi have triggered deadly landslides and floods throughout northern Vietnam, killing 141 people with 59 others missing, the disaster management agency said. There has also been severe property damage and disruption to business and industry.

State media reports late on Tuesday said the water level of the Red River in Hanoi had been rising 10 centimetres every hour.

Some schools in Hanoi have told students to stay home for the rest of the week due to flood concerns, while thousands of residents living in low-lying areas have been evacuated, according to sources, government and state media.

