Village in Russia’s Adygeya region evacuated due to fire after drone attack

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – The village of Rodnikovy in Russia’s southern Adygeya Republic region was being evacuated on Thursday morning due to a fire after a drone attack, region head Murat Kumpilov said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the attack targeted the suburbs of the city of Maykop and there were no casualties. The Khanskaya military air base is located near the city.

Separately, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying that 47 drones had been downed overnight over the broader Kuban region, which includes Adygeya.

