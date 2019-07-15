Navigation

Vine and wine Geneva raises glass to international wine congress

Lavaux vineyards

Vineyards terraces, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lavaux overlooking Lake Geneva

(Keystone)

The 42nd World Congress of Vine and Wineexternal link is being held this week in Geneva. Around 500 experts from 47 countries will participate and discuss sustainability under the motto “Preservation and innovation: expectations at the environmental, economic and social level”. 

Speakers come from countries traditionally associated with vineyards such as France, Spain and Italy but also from Japan and Bolivia and consumer countries such as Denmark and Britain, the International Organisation of Vine and Wineexternal link (OIV) said on Monday. 

Talks will address climate change, to which vineyards are very sensitive, the development of products and how to protect vines, it said. 

In addition to presentations and debates, the programme also includes field visits in Geneva and in other French-speaking cantons. To close the week, participants will attend a performance of the once-in-a-generation Fête des Vignerons

Switzerland has been a member of the OIV since 1934.


Fête des Vignerons How Vevey organises its once-in-a-generation winegrowers’ festival

Throwing the Fête des Vignerons, a traditional winegrowers’ festival held roughly every 20 years in the lakeside town of Vevey, is no small endeavour.

Keystone-SDA/ts

