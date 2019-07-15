This content was published on July 15, 2019 2:19 PM

Vineyards terraces, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lavaux overlooking Lake Geneva

The 42nd World Congress of Vine and Wineexternal link is being held this week in Geneva. Around 500 experts from 47 countries will participate and discuss sustainability under the motto “Preservation and innovation: expectations at the environmental, economic and social level”.

Speakers come from countries traditionally associated with vineyards such as France, Spain and Italy but also from Japan and Bolivia and consumer countries such as Denmark and Britain, the International Organisation of Vine and Wineexternal link (OIV) said on Monday.

Talks will address climate change, to which vineyards are very sensitive, the development of products and how to protect vines, it said.

In addition to presentations and debates, the programme also includes field visits in Geneva and in other French-speaking cantons. To close the week, participants will attend a performance of the once-in-a-generation Fête des Vignerons.

Switzerland has been a member of the OIV since 1934.





