Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Violence breaks out in London linked to Bangladesh protests

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Violence between groups of men broke out in east London on Thursday night and police said the unrest was linked to protests in Bangladesh.

Police intervened to separate two large groups fighting in the street in the Whitechapel district alongside a wider demonstration involving several hundred people.

Whitechapel, famous for the curry houses of Brick Lane, is home to a large ethnic Bangladeshi population who form the biggest ethnic group in the wider Tower Hamlets borough.

“I recognise that events that take place in Bangladesh can have a significant impact on communities here in Tower Hamlets, but we cannot allow that strength of feeling to tip into threats, violence and disorder,” Police Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said.

A number of cars were damaged and two officers were injured as police formed a barrier between the opposing crowds with protective shields.

Footage of the unrest from social media showed dozens of men throwing projectiles and attacking the gates of a building in the area. One man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

Dozens of people have been killed in Bangladesh this week in violent clashes with security forces after protests initially sparked by student anger over controversial job quotas.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR