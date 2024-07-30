Violent crowd clashes with UK police after young girls killed

By Temilade Adelaja

SOUTHPORT, England (Reuters) -A large crowd of anti-Muslim protesters clashed with police on Tuesday in a northern English town where three girls were stabbed to death and five other children critically wounded during an attack at a dance event on Monday.

Police said they were supporters of the English Defence League which has previously staged often violent demonstrations against Islam.

The police have not given any details about the 17-year-old male suspect, beyond saying he was born in Britain, but hundreds of people gathered in the town on Tuesday

The suspect is in police custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after the incident at the “Taylor Swift yoga and dance workshop” in Southport, north of Liverpool, a summer vacation event for children aged from 6 to 11.

Police vehicles were damaged and set alight, and items were thrown towards a nearby Mosque. One video posted online showed the crowd chanting “we want our country back”.

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said the situation was unacceptable: “Yesterday, our officers and other members of the emergency services were faced with one of the most difficult situations they will ever face.

“Tonight, they find themselves being attacked as they endeavour to prevent disorder.”

Witnesses to the attack on Monday described what they saw as being like a scene from a horror film.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five remained in a critical condition. Two adults were also critically wounded attempting to protect the young victims, police said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the town earlier on Tuesday, King Charles and his family expressed their shock, and interior minister Yvette Cooper told parliament that people must not speculate about the motive of the attack.

U.S. singer Swift wrote on Instagram that she was “just completely in shock”.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Her fans have raised more than 125,000 pounds ($160,000) online to help families of the victims and for the hospital where some of the children were being treated.

JUST LITTLE KIDS

The three girls who died in the attack were named as Bebe King, aged 6, 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, aged 9.

“Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy,” Aguiar’s family said in a statement.

Merseyside Police said the motive was unclear but said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbings, amid fevered speculation on social media about the suspect, who was born in Cardiff and lived in a nearby village.

“We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time,” Goss said.

The attack has shocked Southport, a quiet seaside town, and the country as a whole. Starmer paid a sombre visit to the scene on Tuesday to lay flowers and to meet police and paramedics who responded to the incident.

“I came here to pay my respects to the victims and families who are going through raw pain and grief that most of us can’t imagine, I can’t imagine as a dad myself,” he told reporters.

There has been increasing concern at rising levels of stabbings and knife crime in Britain, and the Southport attack follows other recent similar, indiscriminate rampages.

“I’m absolutely determined that my government will get to grips with it,” Starmer said.

($1 = 0.7798 pounds)

