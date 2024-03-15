Vodafone Wraps Up Overhaul With €8 Billion Italy Deal, Buyback

(Bloomberg) — Vodafone Group Plc’s €8 billion ($8.7 billion) deal to sell its Italian business to Swisscom AG marks the completion of Chief Executive Officer Margherita Della Valle’s European transformation plans for the telecommunications company, and promises to shake up the fiercely competitive Italian market.

Swisscom will merge Vodafone Italia with its Fastweb SpA subsidiary, and the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, the companies said in a statement Friday confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.

Della Valle, who took the top job in April, is the third consecutive Vodafone CEO who’s worked to scale back the company’s sprawling empire that at one point stretched from the US to Africa. Telecommunications companies in Europe, where regulators have enforced strong competition, have been struggling to make returns on their network investments. That includes the Italian market, where rivalry with other carriers has meant phone and internet providers can charge consumers a fraction of what they bill in other markets.

Combined with Vodafone’s recent Spanish unit sale, the company said it will get about €12 billion in cash from the two deals and plans to buy back €4 billion in stock.

Vodafone shares rose 4.3% to 68.92 pence in London trading at 11:08 a.m. Swisscom rose 3% to 518.80 Swiss francs in Zurich.

The deal may prove to be a new challenge for former phone monopoly Telecom Italia SpA — which recently sold off its landline network, its most valuable asset and a first for a European carrier — and is struggling to convince investors of its growth potential. The combined Fastweb and Vodafone Italia will be a formidable competitor for enterprise services, one of the few segments growing in Italy and a key source of revenue for Telecom Italia.

It also may not improve competitive dynamics in the mobile market, according to some analysts, including Claudio Campanini, Europe head for telecommunications, media and technology at advisory firm Kearney. Swisscom had fended off a rival bid for Vodafone’s Italian business from French billionaire Xavier Niel. Niel’s Iliad SA entered Italy in 2018 with cheaper, no-frills mobile plans, helping to spark a price war.

“The combination between Fastweb and Vodafone in Italy is expected to generate solid synergies for companies’ investors but have a small impact on competitive dynamics for fixed line services and basically zero impact for mobile services competitiveness,” Campanini said in a phone interview on Friday. “If you want to really change Italy’s telecom industry, you need to consolidate Iliad.”

Della Valle called the sale the “final step in the reshaping of our European operations,” in the statement. “Our businesses will be operating in growing telco markets – where we hold strong positions – enabling us to deliver predictable, stronger growth in Europe.”

She also agreed to sell Vodafone Spain in October and is planning to merge the company’s UK business with CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

Under the company’s buyback plan, Vodafone will repurchase about €2 billion in shares this year after the Spanish deal closes and another €2 billion once the Italian transaction is wrapped up.

Vodafone Italia and Fastweb are the country’s second- and fourth-biggest operators, respectively, with combined sales of about €7 billion annually. Italy accounts for about 11% of Vodafone’s revenue and is its largest market after Germany and the UK.

Evercore Inc. served as lead financial adviser to Swisscom, which is also working with Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Deutsche Bank, ING Groep NV and UniCredit SpA are lead underwriters of the debt financing. UBS Group AG was sole financial adviser to Vodafone.

