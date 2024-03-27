Volatility Grips Stocks in Final Days of Quarter: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stock traders braced for a renewed bout of volatility, with investors rebalancing their portfolios in the final few days of a quarter that saw the market surge almost 10%.

Equities trimmed gains amid weakness in the S&P 500’s most-influential group. Technology came under pressure, with Nvidia Corp. leading losses in megacaps after powering the bull run from the October lows. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed after an earlier advance that approached 1%.

Wall Street buckled up for heightened swings after the stock-market saw a sharp swoon in the final 30 minutes of trading on Tuesday. Several traders attributed the move to the fact that many institutional investors check their exposures at the end of every quarter to make sure they meet strict allocation limits between equities and bonds, as well as between domestic and international shares.

With stocks set to cap another strong quarter, pension funds are likely to sell an estimated $32 billion in equities to rebalance their positions, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. After the S&P 500 soared about 25% since late October, many have flagged concern that positioning is stretched and stocks are more vulnerable to short-term profit taking.

“We saw some oddly timed action in the stock market yesterday,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “So, maybe the quarterly rebalancing that everybody talks about each quarter, but rarely has much impact, just might create some more interesting moves before the week (and quarter) are over.”

Traders also awaited Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller’s remarks at an event after the close.

A blistering five-month rally in US equities has seen valuations soar, but plenty of corners in the S&P 500 are still historically cheap.

At the sector level, eight of 11 groups trade at a discount compared to pre-pandemic levels — while only technology, materials, and industrials are trading at a premium, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data.

Meanwhile, nearly three fourths of the gauge trade below its capitalization-weighted price-to-book ratio — a measure that compares market capitalization to book value, used to find undervalued pockets of the market, BI’s analysis showed. A similar share of companies, 71%, carry forward-price-to earnings multiples beneath the index level, with roughly half below their average before Covid.

“Multiples for the next year appear much loftier than they seem for the S&P 500 index, distorted by analysts’ conservative forecasts for an earnings recovery from the 2022-2023 profit recession,” said a BI team led by Gina Martin Adams.

Trailing 12-month S&P 500 earnings per share contracted 13% from the March 2022 high — well short of the median 25.8% peak-to-trough drop in economic contractions since the 1969-1970 recession, and 16.8% excluding the 2007-09 and 2020 extreme outliers, the BI strategists noted. Only two recessions — 1980 and 1969-1970 — had shallower drops in earnings.

S&P 500 EPS on median jumped 15.6% in the first 12 months after each recessionary trough since 1969 (excluding 2007-09 and 2020), the analysis showed.

“Perhaps reflecting the smaller-than-usual drop that occurred in this cycle, consensus forecasts a mere 11.1% rise in earnings over the next year,” the strategists concluded.

Corporate Highlights:

Merck & Co. won US approval for a new treatment for a rare, dangerous form of high blood pressure that’s expected to be among the company’s hits as sales from successful older drugs begin fading later this decade.

Carnival Corp. slightly raised its outlook for 2024 amid record setting demand for cruises. However, the company also citied a negative impact related to the collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and is continuing to feel the effects of conflict in the Red Sea region.

Robinhood Markets Inc., best known for offering commission-free trading, is rolling out a credit card to US consumers as it looks to become a broader financial-services company.

Fisker Inc. dramatically reduced the price of the Ocean sport utility vehicle — its only model — as the electric-car maker struggles to stay in business.

Gamestop Corp. reported adjusted earnings per share and net sales that missed the average analyst estimate.

Altimmune Inc.’s experimental weight-loss drug minimized muscle decline in a mid-stage trial, a sign that it can address a problem obesity drugmakers have been racing to solve. The company ended a separate drug development program in hepatitis.

Key events this week:

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:44 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0818

The British pound was little changed at $1.2626

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 151.28 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $69,982.13

Ether fell 0.5% to $3,557.55

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.21%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.30%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.94%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $81.45 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,192.55 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jan-Patrick Barnert, Michael Msika and Alexandra Semenova.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.