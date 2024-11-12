Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Volkswagen’s Audi fails to find buyer for Brussels site

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s luxury division Audi has failed to find a buyer for its struggling plant in Brussels, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, making the closure of the plant likely.

A potential investor from the commercial vehicle sector has withdrawn its expression of interest, the spokesperson said.

“There is no potential investor for the site, so the active search for an investor is over,” said the spokesperson, adding that the focus now was on talks about a redundancy programme.

A working group on alternative uses for the plant had failed to find a viable solution for its immediate future and the short-term preservation of as many jobs as possible, the spokesperson added.

Volkswagen, which could close plants in Germany as part of a cost-cutting programme, said in July that it was considering closing down its Brussels site, which employs about 3,000 people, due to low demand for its higher-end electric cars.

The factory currently makes Audi’s electric luxury SUV Q8 e-tron, but production is due to cease at the end of February.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
75 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
58 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR