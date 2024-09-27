Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Volkswagen cuts 2024 outlook on deteriorating macroeconomic environment

This content was published on
1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen on Friday cut its annual outlook for the second time in less than three months, citing the weaker-than-expected performance of its passenger car division as well as a deteriorating macroeconomic environment.

The outlook cut is the latest by Germany’s automaker heavyweights, which are coming under growing pressure from weakening demand in China. Mercedes-Benz and BMW also both downgraded their annual forecasts earlier this month.

Volkswagen, Europe’s largest carmaker, now expects a profit margin of around 5.6% in 2024, down from 6.5-7% previously and below the 6.5% LSEG estimate.

Sales are expected to fall by 0.7% to 320 billion euros ($356.7 billion) whereas the company had initially expected an increase of up to 5%.

Volkswagen said it was cutting its outlook “in light of a challenging market environment and developments that have fallen short of original expectations, particularly at the brands Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Tech. Components”.

($1 = 0.8971 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Escritt, Kirsten Donovan)

