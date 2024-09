Volkswagen cuts 2024 outlook on macroeconomic headwinds

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen on Friday cut its annual outlook, citing a weaker-than-expected performance of its passenger car division as well as a deteriorating macroeconomic environment.

Europe’s largest carmaker now expects a profit margin of around 5.6% in 2024, down from 6.5-7% previously.