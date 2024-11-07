Volkswagen to recall over 114,000 US vehicles over airbag concern, NHTSA says

(Reuters) -Volkswagen will recall 114,478 vehicles in the United States on concerns over the driver-side airbag, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

The recall consists of some Beetle and Passat vehicles from model years 2006-2019.

“The driver’s side frontal airbag inflator may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures and high temperature cycling,” the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

Volkswagen said it was not aware of any accidents, injuries or fatalities related to the issue and that it would notify owners of the impacted vehicles by Dec. 27.

Dealers will replace the driver’s side front airbag module for free to remedy the issue.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)