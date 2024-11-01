Volunteers bring ray of light to Spanish towns shattered by floods

By Nacho Doce and Eva Manez

PAIPORTA, Spain (Reuters) – Some came armed with mops and buckets, pick-axes or shovels, others carried bottles of drinking water and bags of food.

Thousands of volunteers of all ages, walks of life and different nationalities showed up on Friday in Spain’s eastern Valencia region to help with clean-up efforts after catastrophic floods that have killed at least 205 people.

“To Paiporta, to help,” answered a group of young men, walking briskly, when asked where they were headed, referring to one of the hardest-hit suburbs of the regional capital, Spain’s third-biggest city.

“Wherever help is needed,” one of the men added.

The show of solidarity was a bright spot amid the devastation caused by this week’s floods, the deadliest weather disaster to hit the country in modern history.

The floods have battered Valencia’s infrastructure, sweeping away bridges, roads and rail tracks, and submerged farmland in a region that produces about two-thirds of Spain’s citrus crops like oranges, which the country exports globally.

Interior designer Nuria came from a distant suburb of the town of L’Eliana to help “with hard work and whatever I can do and with all my heart”, she said.

Bart, a Dutchman who also lives in L’Eliana, said he had been touched by the solidarity shown by the many volunteers.

“It’s amazing – thousands of people coming from Valencia, like a big corridor of people helping the victims of this incredible disaster,” he said, as he headed to help.

Food brought by some volunteers was in hot demand.

“Nothing can come through, no food, nothing. The only thing that comes are the rescue trucks that can maybe bring a bit of food, but you need to walk 15-20 km (9-12 miles) to buy some bread,” said Rafael Lopez, 59, who lives in a neighbourhood next to Paiporta.

Reme Montero, 59, said she wanted to help clean ground floor flats that had been flooded.

“The disaster motivated me to come,” she said. “I’ll do whatever they tell me to do.”

By Friday afternoon, regional authorities thanked the volunteers profoundly in a post on X, but asked people to keep out of the worst-affected areas, saying large crowds of volunteers could complicate access for the emergency services.