Aftermath of a car crash in the Gotthard tunnel, which is earmarked for improvements as part of the government's plans. (Keystone)

The government has outlined its proposals to improve Switzerland's national road network.

By 2040 about a fifth of the network is forecast to be stretched beyond current capacity, which is why, according to Transport Minister Doris Leuthard, significant investments are needed.

The number of vehicles on Swiss roads has increased by more than half since 1990. The total number of vehicles registered in Switzerland in 2015 was 5.9 million, in a country with a population of 8.4 million.



The Federal Council on Wednesday approved more than CHF2 billion ($2.07 billion) over the next couple of years, and a further CHF11 billion by 2030.

The funds for road infrastructure were approved in a nationwide vote one year ago.

As part of the plans, the Federal Council has also asked parliament to approve money for improvements to the Gotthard road tunnel - a key north-south artery through the Alps.



