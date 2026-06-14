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Votes

June 14 votes: results from across Switzerland

On Sunday Swiss voters will decide on the “No to ten million” immigration initiative. This unprecedented proposal for a population cap is also being scrutinised internationally. Another subject up for vote is tightening access to civilian service. You can find all the results here.

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June 14 votes: results from across Switzerland
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Members of a cross-party alliance who campaigned against the Swiss People’s Party’s “No to ten million” immigration initiative in Bern on June 14, 2026.

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Swiss Politics

Six takeaways from Switzerland’s population cap vote

This content was published on Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a bold move that risked tensions with Brussels: 55% voted against the Swiss People’s Party’s “No to ten million” immigration initiative. Yet the proposal tapped into key public concerns.

Read more: Six takeaways from Switzerland’s population cap vote
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Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

Should the Swiss population be capped at 10 million?

How many people do you think Switzerland can realistically host? Let us know what you think.

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Camille Kündig

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Moving abroad

How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen

This content was published on Living outside Switzerland doesn’t mean losing your right to vote. Yet only a small percentage of Swiss citizens living abroad actually cast their ballots. Here’s a short guide on how to vote from abroad.

Read more: How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen
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Swiss democracy

How Swiss direct democracy works

This content was published on What do direct democratic tools like popular initiatives and referendums really entail? And how has this unique system evolved over time? 

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Moving abroad

Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections

This content was published on Switzerland grants voting rights to its citizens living abroad. If you want to exercise your voting rights, you must first get on the electoral register.

Read more: Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR