June 14 votes: results from across Switzerland

On Sunday Swiss voters will decide on the “No to ten million” immigration initiative. This unprecedented proposal for a population cap is also being scrutinised internationally. Another subject up for vote is tightening access to civilian service. You can find all the results here.

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More Swiss Politics Reactions to Swiss ‘No to ten million’ immigration initiative vote This content was published on How are supporters and opponents reacting after Swiss voters rejected the Swiss People’s Party’s “No to ten million” immigration initiative? Read more: Reactions to Swiss ‘No to ten million’ immigration initiative vote

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More Swiss Politics Six takeaways from Switzerland’s population cap vote This content was published on Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a bold move that risked tensions with Brussels: 55% voted against the Swiss People’s Party’s “No to ten million” immigration initiative. Yet the proposal tapped into key public concerns. Read more: Six takeaways from Switzerland’s population cap vote

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More Swiss Politics Swiss say ‘no’ to population cap but want solutions-driven debate on migration This content was published on Swiss voters on Sunday clearly rejected the Swiss People’s Party’s plan to cap the population at ten million. However, concerns about immigration remain widespread, says political analyst Urs Bieri. Read more: Swiss say ‘no’ to population cap but want solutions-driven debate on migration

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More Swiss Politics Swiss voters reject proposal to cap population at ten million This content was published on Provisional results of Sunday’s polls show Swiss citizens have rejected the right-wing Swiss People’s Party proposal to limit the population to ten million. Read more: Swiss voters reject proposal to cap population at ten million

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More Swiss Politics ‘No to ten million’ vote – should Switzerland cap its population? This content was published on On June 14, the Swiss will vote on a right-wing initiative aiming to cap immigration. Read more: ‘No to ten million’ vote – should Switzerland cap its population?

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More Swiss Politics Swiss voters to decide on stricter rules for conscientious objection This content was published on The Swiss parliament wants to make it more difficult to switch from military to civilian service. The political left is against the reform. Voters will decide on June 14. Read more: Swiss voters to decide on stricter rules for conscientious objection

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More Debate Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg Should the Swiss population be capped at 10 million? How many people do you think Switzerland can realistically host? Let us know what you think. Join the discussion 235 Likes View the discussion

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More Demographics Is a Swiss population cap to reduce immigration an unprecedented idea? This content was published on A popular initiative is calling for restrictions so that Switzerland’s population does not exceed ten million before 2050. Is it the first proposal of its kind? Read more: Is a Swiss population cap to reduce immigration an unprecedented idea?

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More Swiss Politics A population cap of ten million: simple in theory, tricky in practice This content was published on In June, Swiss voters will have their say on an initiative to limit future population growth. Could the idea actually be implemented? Read more: A population cap of ten million: simple in theory, tricky in practice

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More Swiss Politics Twenty initiatives in 60 years: Switzerland’s relentless immigration debate This content was published on Immigration has boosted Switzerland’s economy but repeatedly challenged its political system. Yet the arguments in this debate have barely changed over the decades. Read more: Twenty initiatives in 60 years: Switzerland’s relentless immigration debate

Free movement in graphs:

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More Swiss Politics Eight graphs on free movement and the Swiss economy This content was published on Since 2002, EU citizens have been able to freely settle and work in Switzerland. What impact has this had on the country’s economy? Read more: Eight graphs on free movement and the Swiss economy

Our voting guide:

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More Moving abroad How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen This content was published on Living outside Switzerland doesn’t mean losing your right to vote. Yet only a small percentage of Swiss citizens living abroad actually cast their ballots. Here’s a short guide on how to vote from abroad. Read more: How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen

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More Swiss democracy How Swiss direct democracy works This content was published on What do direct democratic tools like popular initiatives and referendums really entail? And how has this unique system evolved over time? Read more: How Swiss direct democracy works

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More Moving abroad Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections This content was published on Switzerland grants voting rights to its citizens living abroad. If you want to exercise your voting rights, you must first get on the electoral register. Read more: Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections

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