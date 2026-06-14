June 14 votes: results from across Switzerland

On Sunday Swiss voters will decide on the “No to ten million” immigration initiative. This unprecedented proposal for a population cap is also being scrutinised internationally. Another subject up for vote is tightening access to civilian service. You can find all the results here.
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This content was published on
June 14, 2026 - 11:45
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Swiss Politics
Reactions to Swiss ‘No to ten million’ immigration initiative vote
This content was published on
Jun 14, 2026
How are supporters and opponents reacting after Swiss voters rejected the Swiss People’s Party’s “No to ten million” immigration initiative?
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Swiss Politics
Six takeaways from Switzerland’s population cap vote
This content was published on
Jun 14, 2026
Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a bold move that risked tensions with Brussels: 55% voted against the Swiss People’s Party’s “No to ten million” immigration initiative. Yet the proposal tapped into key public concerns.
Read more: Six takeaways from Switzerland’s population cap vote
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Swiss Politics
Swiss say ‘no’ to population cap but want solutions-driven debate on migration
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Jun 14, 2026
Swiss voters on Sunday clearly rejected the Swiss People’s Party’s plan to cap the population at ten million. However, concerns about immigration remain widespread, says political analyst Urs Bieri.
Read more: Swiss say ‘no’ to population cap but want solutions-driven debate on migration
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Swiss Politics
Swiss voters reject proposal to cap population at ten million
This content was published on
Jun 14, 2026
Provisional results of Sunday’s polls show Swiss citizens have rejected the right-wing Swiss People’s Party proposal to limit the population to ten million.
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Swiss Politics
‘No to ten million’ vote – should Switzerland cap its population?
This content was published on
Apr 14, 2026
On June 14, the Swiss will vote on a right-wing initiative aiming to cap immigration.
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Swiss Politics
Swiss voters to decide on stricter rules for conscientious objection
This content was published on
Apr 20, 2026
The Swiss parliament wants to make it more difficult to switch from military to civilian service. The political left is against the reform. Voters will decide on June 14.
Read more: Swiss voters to decide on stricter rules for conscientious objection
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Should the Swiss population be capped at 10 million?
How many people do you think Switzerland can realistically host? Let us know what you think.
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Demographics
Is a Swiss population cap to reduce immigration an unprecedented idea?
This content was published on
May 13, 2026
A popular initiative is calling for restrictions so that Switzerland’s population does not exceed ten million before 2050. Is it the first proposal of its kind?
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Swiss Politics
A population cap of ten million: simple in theory, tricky in practice
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Apr 9, 2026
In June, Swiss voters will have their say on an initiative to limit future population growth. Could the idea actually be implemented?
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Swiss Politics
Twenty initiatives in 60 years: Switzerland’s relentless immigration debate
This content was published on
May 6, 2026
Immigration has boosted Switzerland’s economy but repeatedly challenged its political system. Yet the arguments in this debate have barely changed over the decades.
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Swiss Politics
Eight graphs on free movement and the Swiss economy
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Apr 30, 2026
Since 2002, EU citizens have been able to freely settle and work in Switzerland. What impact has this had on the country’s economy?
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Moving abroad
How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen
This content was published on
Jun 25, 2025
Living outside Switzerland doesn’t mean losing your right to vote. Yet only a small percentage of Swiss citizens living abroad actually cast their ballots. Here’s a short guide on how to vote from abroad.
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Swiss democracy
How Swiss direct democracy works
This content was published on
Mar 31, 2025
What do direct democratic tools like popular initiatives and referendums really entail? And how has this unique system evolved over time?
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Moving abroad
Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections
This content was published on
Oct 16, 2024
Switzerland grants voting rights to its citizens living abroad. If you want to exercise your voting rights, you must first get on the electoral register.
Read more: Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections
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