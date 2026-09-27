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Votes

September 27 votes: results from across Switzerland

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September 27 votes: results from across Switzerland
Listening: September 27 votes: results from across Switzerland
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How neutral should Switzerland actually be?

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To what extent should the state intervene in the food that ends up on our plates?

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