Strict or flexible neutrality? The Swiss head to the polls

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How should Switzerland interpret its neutrality in the future? Swiss voters will decide on that question on September 27.

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While the Swiss People’s Party supports a stricter interpretation of neutrality, all other major parties, as well as the Swiss government and Parliament, want to keep the current approach.

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More Swiss Politics Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide This content was published on On September 27, Swiss voters will decide on whether or not to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality into the country’s constitution. Read more: Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide

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More Debate Hosted by: Giannis Mavris How neutral should Switzerland actually be? For some it isn’t neutral enough, for others it’s too much so. What do you think – how should Switzerland shape its neutrality today? Join the discussion 119 Likes View the discussion