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Votes

Switzerland rejects the neutrality initiative: reactions from both sides

On Sunday, Swissinfo journalists visited both sides of the campaign on the initiative to enshrine a strict definition of neutrality in the constitution.

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I am an experienced video journalist passionate about making complex topics accessible and engaging through compelling multimedia storytelling. Focused on social and environmental issues, I produce various video formats on a wide range of topics, specialising in impactful explainer videos with motion graphics and stop-motion animation. During my studies in cinema, English literature and journalism, I’ve gained experience in radio, television, and print across Switzerland. After working with the Locarno Film Festival’s image & sound team, I joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2018 to produce local and international reportages.

I am a member of the Swiss Abroad editorial team, where I translate and help distribute our content. With a backgound in international relations and communications, I now work for SWI swissinfo.ch translating and supporting the Swiss Abroad editorial team.

As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.

They asked the politicians present how they interpreted the outcome of the vote.

The latest results:

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Edited by Samuel Jaberg, reviewed by an English Department journalist/amva/sp

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR