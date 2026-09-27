Switzerland rejects the neutrality initiative: reactions from both sides

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On Sunday, Swissinfo journalists visited both sides of the campaign on the initiative to enshrine a strict definition of neutrality in the constitution.

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They asked the politicians present how they interpreted the outcome of the vote.

The latest results:

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More Votes September 27 votes: results from across Switzerland This content was published on September 27 votes: results from across Switzerland Read more: September 27 votes: results from across Switzerland

Edited by Samuel Jaberg, reviewed by an English Department journalist/amva/sp