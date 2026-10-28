Swiss to vote on VAT hike to fund the 13th pension payment
In 2024, Swiss voters approved an additional 13th pension payment for retirees each year. In November, they will vote on a proposal about how to fund it.
>> Our explainer article outlines what’s in the VAT proposal and what supporters and opponents have to say about it:
More
The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay for it
Join the debate and let us know what you think:
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.