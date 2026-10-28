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Votes

Swiss to vote on VAT hike to fund the 13th pension payment

In 2024, Swiss voters approved an additional 13th pension payment for retirees each year. In November, they will vote on a proposal about how to fund it.

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I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

I manage Swissinfo’s social media channels in German, French and Italian. As a social media manager and digital content specialist, I curate the latest news, analyses and explainers on politics and culture for the Swiss diaspora in the Swiss languages and in English.

>> Our explainer article outlines what’s in the VAT proposal and what supporters and opponents have to say about it:

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