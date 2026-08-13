Swiss voters to decide on government support for plant-based food production

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Switzerland should be able to produce up to 70% of its own food in the future. That is the goal of the food security initiative, which Swiss voters will decide on September 27.

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Alexandra Gföhler I manage Swissinfo’s social media channels in German, French and Italian. As a social media manager and digital content specialist, I curate the latest news, analyses and explainers on politics and culture for the Swiss diaspora in the Swiss languages and in English. Katy Romy

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion. Sara Pasino

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland. Other language: 1 EN original Italiano it Gli svizzeri e le svizzere al voto sul sostegno pubblico agli alimenti di origine vegetale Read more: Gli svizzeri e le svizzere al voto sul sostegno pubblico agli alimenti di origine vegetale

The initiative calls for changes to agricultural policy to encourage the production and consumption of plant-based foods instead of animal-based products. It was launched by environmental activist Franziska Herren and six other people. Politically, it is supported in particular by the left-wing Young Greens. The Swiss government and Parliament oppose the initiative.

Should Switzerland increase its level of food self-sufficiency? Join the debate:

More Debate Hosted by: Katy Romy To what extent should the state intervene in the food that ends up on our plates? Is the food security initiative Swiss voters will decide on in September a step towards sustainable farming or a “vegan diktat”? Join the discussion View the discussion

Find out what the initiative is all about and what arguments supporters and opponents put forward:

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More Votes The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’? This content was published on The initiative wants the Swiss government to promote the production and consumption of plant-based foods. Read more: The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’?