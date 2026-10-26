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Votes

Why Switzerland is voting on individual taxation again

On November 29, Swiss voters will head to the polls once again to decide how to end the so-called marriage penalty.

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I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

I manage Swissinfo’s social media channels in German, French and Italian. As a social media manager and digital content specialist, I curate the latest news, analyses and explainers on politics and culture for the Swiss diaspora in the Swiss languages and in English.

Back in March, voters already backed a new fiscal model, which involves married couples being taxed individually rather than jointly. But another initiative, with another approach to the issue, has brought the debate back on the ballot once again.

>> Read our explainer about the November vote:

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR