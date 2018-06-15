Navigation

vulnerable children Cambodian doctor receives Caritas Switzerland prize

children playing in a Cambodian slum

Sam Sovannarith works with vulnerable children in Cambodia

(Keystone)

Cambodian doctor Sam Sovannarith has received the Caritas Prize 2018 for his work helping vulnerable children in his country. 

Catholic charity Caritas Switzerland presented the CHF10,000 ($10,032) prize to Sovannarith on Friday in Lucerne. 

Sovannarith is director of the organisation Damnok Toeckexternal link (meaning a drop of water), which works especially with children who are victims of human trafficking, slavery and exploitation, Caritas says. 

It aims to promote the social reintegration of these children, with access to education playing a central role.  Damnok Toeck -- meaning a drop of water – currently cares for 900 children each day and employs 120 people. It was set up in 1996 by the Swiss NGO Goutte d’eau. 

The Prix Caritasexternal link is awarded each year. It honours people who have made an exceptional contribution in the social sphere, development cooperation or understanding between cultures. 


SDA-ATS/jc

