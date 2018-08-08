The Federal Roads Office announced Wednesday that new Audi A6 and A7 3.0-litre diesel cars have been refused authorisation to drive in Switzerland due to manipulation of their anti-pollution control systems.
The vehicles in question are from Audi’s C7 generation complying with the Euro 6 standard. According to the Federal Roads Officeexternal link, they have been equipped with illicit devices that tamper with the purification of exhaust fumes (link in German, French and Italian).
The vehicles in question will only be registered in Switzerland as new vehicles once they comply with pollution requirements, the office said.
The ban only concerns Audi vehicles imported starting next week, and therefore affects only 47 cars. Used cars are not affected.
Cars of these two models that have already been registered in the country may continue to drive on Swiss roads, but must brought up to standard and will be subject to recall campaigns.
The 2018/2019 models of the Audi A6 and A7 (C8 generation) are not affected.
In 2015, the US Environmental protection Agency accused Volkswagen of equipping 11 million of its diesel vehicles with software that falsifies the results of anti-pollution tests, allowing the cars to conceal emissions of up to 40 times authorised levels.
