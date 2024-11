VW union calls for Dec 1 strikes as wage talks stutter

WOLFSBURG (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s union said it would recommend its members go on strike from Dec. 1 as talks over wages and factory closures with the carmaker’s management failed to achieve a breakthrough on Thursday.

VW’s management had refused to rule out the prospect of unprecedented factory closures in Germany, the IG Metall union’s negotiator said, but added that talks would continue on Dec. 9.