Wall Street Awaits Nvidia’s Results After 90% Jump: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street trading was fairly muted in the run-up to the highly anticipated results from Nvidia Corp. — the last of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps to report. The dollar rose alongside bond yields.

Just hours ahead of results from the chipmaker that’s powered the artificial-intelligence boom, stocks wavered. In addition to a read into spending on the technology, the numbers could have major implications for the broader market, given Nvidia’s stature as the world’s most-valuable company.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

With a $4.4 trillion market capitalization, it has an 8.1% weighting in the S&P 500, meaning the stock has the power to swing the entire market. Options traders are pricing in a move of about 6% in either direction for Nvidia shares the day after results, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Nvidia is the ultimate bellwether for the AI story and investors look to this company every quarter for reassurance that the AI story is still intact,” said Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth. “Nvidia shares are trading near all-time highs and the market has been pricing in expectations of strong earnings from Nvidia for some time, so valuations are elevated heading into earnings.”

Bellin also noted that Nvidia is the next hurdle for markets to climb now that Wall Street has been all but assured of a September Federal Reserve rate cut.

Treasury yields were slightly higher following Tuesday’s front-end rally, stoked in part by strong demand for a government sale. The US will offer a $70 billion of new five-year debt later Wednesday.

“We retain our constructive long-term view on AI and the broader technology sector,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management. “However, we like seeking a more balanced exposure across the AI value chain, with a preference now for laggards that offer a more attractive risk-reward trade-off.”

Structured investments, such as capital preservation and put-writing strategies, may help investors take advantage of near-term volatility, she said.

Traders are loading up on September puts and calls tied to Nvidia’s shares by the most in three months, driving implied volatility up sharply.

Over the next month, only the highly anticipated Sept. 17 Fed policy meeting is expected to have a bigger trading impact than Nvidia on Thursday, and only barely, going by swings implied on derivatives markets, according to Piper Sandler & Co.

Corporate Highlights:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. said it’s getting rid of a new logo that had sparked controversy and prompted a slump in its share price. On the back of the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Sydney Sweeney buzz, the company has nabbed Travis Kelce as its newest face. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. raised its full-year sales guidance following a stronger-than-expected quarter at the teen-focused Hollister brand. Kohl’s Corp. offered a more optimistic full-year sales outlook, the latest indication that consumer spending hasn’t yet run out of steam. Peanut butter and jelly maker JM Smucker Co. reported that first-quarter net sales were weighed down by decreased sales of coffee, dog snacks, sweet baked goods and fruit spreads. Williams-Sonoma Inc. raised its full-year sales growth target as a strong second-quarter showing across all brands kept concerns of increased tariffs on imported furniture at bay. Boeing Co. has accelerated 737 Max deliveries to Ryanair Holdings Plc, the Irish airline’s chief executive officer said, and has expressed confidence that it will be able to raise production rates on the top-selling jetliner by October. Elliott Investment Management has built an active stake in Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. Royal Bank of Canada topped estimates on strong performance across its biggest businesses and as the firm set aside less money than expected to cover possible loan losses, a rebound from notable misses on credit earlier this year. Meituan warned of major losses this quarter while waging a price-based battle with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc., the most striking sign yet that its internet rivals are threatening its longstanding dominance of a lucrative home market. China’s Cnooc Ltd. saw profits slump in the first half of the year as oil prices tumbled amid tariff volatility and muted demand in its domestic market. Nikon Corp. soared after Bloomberg reported that EssilorLuxottica SA, the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, is exploring a potential deal to increase its stake in the Japanese optical equipment manufacturer. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:54 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.2% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.5% Nvidia fell 1.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1599 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3450 The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 148.03 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $111,661.23 Ether rose 0.5% to $4,612.7 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.72% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.73% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.64% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.94% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $63.67 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,377.86 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.