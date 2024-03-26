Wall Street Builds on $4 Trillion US Stock Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks bounced back, extending a rally that’s already topped $4 trillion this year on hopes Federal Reserve’s rate cuts will keep fueling profits at Corporate America.

The equity market rebounded after a two-day pullback, with the S&P 500’s advance for 2024 approaching 10%. The US benchmark measure has only seen double-digit gains for two quarters in a row in five instances since 1950, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Stocks have moved higher in the first quarter in anticipation of the first rate cuts,” said Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise. “We have likely already entered a period where the Federal Reserve is now less likely to surprise the market from here on out.”

As traders geared up for the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge on Friday — when markets will be closed — they parsed the latest economic readings. US consumer confidence held steady, durable goods orders climbed while home-price growth accelerated at the fastest rate since 2022.

The S&P 500 rose to around 5,230. Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps, while Apple Inc. underperformed as its IPhone shipments in China sank. Former president Donald Trump’s startup Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. soared after completing a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced one basis point to 4.26% ahead of a $67 billion sale of five-year notes. The dollar wavered.

The S&P 500 is on track to notch five straight months of gains from November through March — a feat only accomplished one other time this century in 2013.

That set-up has historically underpinned a secular bull run in US stocks that extended at least a year, according to Jeffrey Hirsch, editor of the Stock Trader’s Almanac. Since 1950, when the equities benchmark posted a consecutive monthly advance from November to March, the S&P 500 rose the remaining nine months of the year in all 11 instances, with an average gain of 12%, he added.

“I continue to see the US stock market as being attractive, technically speaking, and do not feel sufficient risk is there to warrant a selloff at this time,” said Mark Newton at Fundstrat Global Advisors. “Overall, it’s likely that prices turn back higher and push up into late March given no evidence of technical deterioration.”

Newton says a rally in the S&P 500 to 5,350-5,400 is definitely possible into mid-April — before a consolidation gets underway.

For stocks to warrant their multiple expansion in recent months, global central banks must ease monetary policy this year and companies have to deliver healthy earnings growth, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.

“Overall, if central banks turn out to be more dovish than currently projected, but without this being accompanied by growth disappointments, present equity multiples could be defended,” he wrote this week. If earnings disappoint and central banks are more restrictive, equity multiples would need to fall, he added.

Bank of America Corp.’s institutional, retail, and hedge fund clients were all net sellers of US equities in the week ended March 22, while corporations purchasing their own shares were the sole net buyers.

As the big debate unfolds on how concentrated or broad this year’s S&P 500 rally has been, there’s data to support both arguments.

After the year kicked off with gains focused on tech-heavy sectors, the rally has broadened out to other groups like commodities and industrials. However, looking at the contribution to total returns, 60% of gains in the gauge have been driven by just six stocks: Nvidia Corp., Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Eli Lilly & Co. and Broadcom Inc.

Corporate Highlights:

United Parcel Service Inc. expects sales and profit to grow over the next three years as the courier overcomes soft demand for package delivery coming out of the pandemic.

Krispy Kreme Inc. surged after McDonald’s Corp. agreed to bring the chain’s doughnuts to restaurants across the US.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. unveiled results from an early study of its experimental weight-loss pill, a product expected to compete with popular obesity shots.

Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, bolstered by rising digital asset prices and increased trading volumes.

The new version of Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine hit its goal in a late-stage trial, the company said, helping pave the way for a shot that’s easier to use and more potent for the elderly.

Rite Aid Corp. is nearing a deal with key bondholders and other creditor groups that will allow the pharmacy chain to avoid a liquidation, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Key events this week:

China industrial profits, Wednesday

Bank of England issues financial policy committee minutes, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 11:53 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0834

The British pound was little changed at $1.2633

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.54 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $70,279.7

Ether fell 1.1% to $3,589.92

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.26%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.36%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.98%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $82.20 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,175.30 an ounce

