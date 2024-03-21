Wall Street Bulls Rekindle ‘Soft Landing’ Trade: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The relentless rally in stocks powered ahead on optimism the Federal Reserve will be able to engineer a soft landing, bolstering the outlook for corporate earnings.

A renewed bout of risk-taking drove the S&P 500 toward its 20th record this year, with all of its major groups moving higher. Industrial and financial shares led gains on Thursday. Tech was mixed, with Micron Technology Inc. soaring on a bullish forecast and Apple Inc. down on a US antitrust lawsuit. Small caps extended this week’s gains.

The latest round of housing, manufacturing and labor-market data pointed to a resilient economy that, in theory, would scare policymakers trying to bring inflation back to target. Less than 24 hours after the Fed signaled it’s on track to cut rates this year, traders decided to keep looking at the glass half full, pushing the market higher.

“For now, the soft-landing thesis is intact, with leading indicators showing nascent signs of trending more positively,” said Jim Baird at Plante Moran Financial Advisors.

The S&P 500 topped 5,250, while the Nasdaq 100 rose 1% Two economic bellwethers — FedEx Corp. and Nike Inc. — were due to report earnings after the close. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.27%. The British pound fell after a pair of Bank of England’s hawks dropped their push for hikes. A surprise decision from the Swiss National Bank to cut rates also pushed the Swiss franc lower.

There’s no stopping to the rally in US stocks against a backdrop of improving outlook for corporate earnings and the frenzy around artificial intelligence, according to Societe Generale SA strategists.

The team led by Manish Kabra boosted its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 5,500 points from 4,750 — the highest forecast among strategists tracked by Bloomberg.

“US exceptionalism is going from strength to strength,” Kabra wrote in a note. “Despite widespread market optimism, we view this as rational rather than excessive, as profit growth continues to increase and set new records for the S&P 500.”

Rally-chasing investors who rode US equities higher this year have flocked to an upward trend occurring outside of just the so-called Magnificent Seven that have dominated the market: the one taking place in quality stocks.

As traders have been enamored by artificial intelligence, they’ve also piled into stocks of companies across the broader market with high profitability and strong fundamentals, according to Piper Sandler & Co.’s Michael Kantrowitz.

“AI is a subset of what’s driving momentum, but the rest is good old quality fundamental,” Kantrowitz said.

Corporate Highlights:

Darden Restaurants Inc. is seeing lower-income consumers pull back, Chief Executive Officer Rick Cardenas said, depriving some of the company’s major brands a key revenue stream.

Reddit Inc. and its selling shareholders raised $748 million, pricing shares in an initial public offering at the top of a marketed range, the second big tech listing in as many days.

Intuitive Machines Inc. topped Wall Street’s sales expectations for last quarter, another boost for the company that recently gained fame for landing a spacecraft on the moon.

In a rare show of financial strength, Target Corp. is doubling bonuses for salaried employees.

BMW AG said its top-end electric vehicles like the 7-Series sedans, X7 and Rolls Royce Spectre will drive profit this year, even as faltering global demand weighs on broader EV sales.

Korean Air Lines Co. passed over embattled Boeing Co. — typically the carrier’s top aircraft supplier — to order 33 Airbus SE A350 wide-body jets in a $14 billion deal as it seeks to streamline its fleet ahead of a merger with Asiana Airlines Inc.

Key events this week:

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

ECB’s Robert Holzmann and Philip Lane speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 11 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8%

The MSCI World index rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0879

The British pound fell 0.7% to $1.2701

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 151.50 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $66,908.6

Ether rose 2% to $3,532.8

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.28%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.99%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $80.43 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,176.53 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Alexandra Semenova.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.