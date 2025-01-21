Wall Street Gains as Traders Look to Trump Boost: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks climbed alongside the dollar as traders focused on prospects President Donald Trump’s policies will boost the world’s largest economy. Bonds continued to unwind the recent surge in yields that roiled markets.

About 420 shares in the S&P 500 rose ahead of what the White House is calling a major infrastructure initiative. Small caps outperformed on bets they will benefit from a protectionist stance. The big tech group was mixed, with Nvidia Corp. up and Apple Inc. down. Trump’s flurry of executive orders helped boost space shares, while taking the wind out of some electric-vehicle makers like Tesla Inc. A range of US-listed Chinese stocks advanced as the new president refrained from announcing tariffs on the Asian nation during his first day in office.

Treasury yields approached their lowest levels of the year. The dollar gained against most of the world’s major currencies, with Canada’s loonie and Mexico’s peso among the hardest hit after Trump outlined levies he expects to place on both countries by Feb. 1. Oil and industrial metals declined as the greenback makes most commodities priced in the currency less appealing.

“Risky assets should benefit from deregulation and tariffs emerging as not so bad as feared,” said Mohit Kumar, chief economist at Jefferies International Ltd. “For rates, less onerous tariffs and likely lower oil prices should be a positive. We do admit that there would be an additional element of volatility.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9%. The Russell 2000 of small caps gained 1.5%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps retreated 0.4%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.57%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

The “presidential scorecard” of stock-market performance reset this Tuesday, with Trump beginning his day in the White House for the first time in four years.

For Joe Biden’s entire presidency, the Dow Jones Industrial average rallied 39.4% — about 18 percentage points less than the four years under his Trump’s first administration — and over 100 percentage points less than the 149.4% during the eight years of the Obama era, according to data compiled by Bespoke Investment Group.

“While the Dow’s performance under Biden was the weakest of the last three presidents, it was still nothing to sneeze at, and it caps off a third straight period of strong gains under a presidential term,” Bespoke said. “Let these performance numbers serve as a reminder that as an investor you should never let your politics and investment decisions overlap.”

There are early signs that investors are preparing for equity laggards to rally on bets that Trump could take a softer-than-feared stance on global trade, according to a survey by Bank of America Corp.

If concerns around Trump’s tariff proposals prove to be “unfounded,” investor allocations would remain risk-on and stock markets that have trailed the powerful rally in the US would play catch up, BofA strategist Michael Hartnett said.

“Our base case for the US economy is for ‘growth despite tariffs’,” said Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management. “While we will be closely monitoring for risks, we do not believe that the tariff measures outlined in our base case would be sufficient to derail US growth. Nor do we believe that such tariffs would preclude inflation continuing to fall from current levels, enabling the Federal Reserve to cut rates by 50bps later this year.”

The latest dovish inflation readings are “game-changers,” and should provide a Goldilocks backdrop for risk assets over the coming months, HSBC says.

The bank’s strategists led by Max Kettner expect only very shallow drawdowns in the coming months and would use any dips to boost risk asset exposure. They say sentiment and positioning are still flashing a buy signal.

“For the first time this year, bulls have some momentum to work with,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Stocks are coming off their biggest up week in more than two months, as traders embraced cooler-than-expected inflation data and strong earnings from big banks. With a light economic calendar this week, earnings may dictate whether the S&P 500 can post back-to-back up weeks for the first time since early December.”

Apple Inc. received a pair of analyst downgrades, in the latest sign that soft iPhone sales are becoming an increasing concern for investors, as artificial intelligence fails to act as a hoped-for growth catalyst.

Charles Schwab Corp. reported results that exceeded Wall Street estimates as it continues to attract record inflows to its retail brokerage.

3M Co. expects profit to grow this year as Chief Executive Officer William Brown works to advance his plan to turn around the sprawling manufacturer.

D.R. Horton Inc. reported earnings per share for the first quarter that beat the average analyst estimate.

MicroStrategy Inc. bought $1.1 billion of Bitcoin, as the company gears up for a shareholder vote on a 30 times increase its authorized Class A shares.

Key events this week:

US Conference Board leading index, Wednesday

Samsung Galaxy “Unpacked 2025” event, expected to reveal new flagship phone models, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, existing home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 11:19 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.5%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.5%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0405

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2304

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 155.42 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.5% to $106,058.61

Ether rose 1.7% to $3,338.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.57%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.59%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $76.68 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.3% to $2,743.14 an ounce

