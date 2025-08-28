Wall Street Is on Hold in Run-Up to Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street trading was fairly quiet ahead of inflation data that could bring more clues on the pace of Federal Reserve rate cuts, with stocks, bonds and the dollar seeing small moves.

Just 24 hours ahead of the release of the Fed’s favored price gauge, data showed the US economy expanded in the second quarter at a slightly faster pace than initially estimated.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, while the latest reading on the economy result may not necessarily “wow” investors, it shows a steady and resilient consumer.

A key US inflation gauge probably ticked higher, with a report Friday forecast to show the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 2.9% in July from a year ago. That would be fastest annual pace in five months.

“In-line or lower results will likely cement investors’ confidence in a September rate cut,” Kenwell said. “While a higher-than-expected print may not take a rate cut off the table next month, it could sour Wall Street’s mood as inflation concerns grow.”

While the S&P 500 touched a record high, the gauge quickly lost steam. Nvidia Corp. led losses in megacaps on an uninspiring forecast. Short-dated Treasuries underperformed. The 10-year yield was little changed. The dollar retreated.

Corporate Highlights:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. reported strong results, but narrowly missed analysts’ estimates for sales in the current quarter, suggesting that the cybersecurity company remains in recovery mode after triggering a global computer outage last year. HP Inc. gave a profit outlook for the current quarter that was in line with expectations, but investors remain concerned about the impact of economic uncertainty and higher costs tied to President Donald Trump’s trade policies. Snowflake Inc. gave a strong outlook that overcame anxiety that software vendors will be hurt as the economy slows and new artificial intelligence companies take away business. Best Buy Co. warned that tariffs continue to weigh on its business ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season, taking the shine off a quarter in which the electronics retailer boosted sales for the first time in more than three years. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s profit missed expectations for the first time since 2020, underscoring the turnaround challenge for its new chief executive officer. Victoria’s Secret & Co. raised its outlook after strong quarterly sales signaled new Chief Executive Officer Hillary Super’s turnaround plan is taking hold. Dollar General Corp. reported stronger-than-expected sales and raised its forecast, adding to signals that US shoppers are still willing to spend on items they see as good value. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. raised its full-year outlook, a welcome sign of strong consumer demand as the retailer prepares to acquire sneaker chain Foot Locker Inc. Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce topped estimates as both banks reported strong performance in their domestic-banking units and lower-than-expected loan-loss provisions. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:21 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index was little changed The Russell 2000 Index was little changed Nvidia fell 1.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1684 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3525 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 146.93 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $112,923.75 Ether fell 0.2% to $4,584.85 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.23% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.70% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.71% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.64% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $63.56 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,409.02 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.