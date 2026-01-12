Wall Street Jolted as Trump-Fed Fight Sinks Assets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street kicked off the week on a sour note, with stocks, bonds and the dollar falling as traders rushed to the safety of precious metals after the Trump administration escalated its attack on the Federal Reserve, raising concern about central bank independence.

While moves were largely contained to be considered a selloff of American assets, they underscored growing unease over political interference in monetary policy. The S&P 500 halted a record-breaking run that put the gauge on the brink of 7,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Capital One Financial Corp. other US banks sank after President Donald Trump called on credit-card companies to cap interest rates at 10% for a year.

Longer-dated Treasuries underperformed, with 30-year yields set for their biggest advance this year. Those on two-year notes were little changed. The dollar fell against most of its major peers.

“We think the trade may well gather pace, and will in any event have legs, with Fed independence risks a key theme throughout 2026,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore. “But we are alive to the possibility the market may not deliver a full-blown riot.”

Guha noted investors have “learned to live with Trump bullying the Fed, Powell has only four months left as Fed chair, there is no immediate threat of removal, and Powell has pledged to continue as before.”

The Fed’s perceived independence from government whims is a bedrock assumption of US markets, and any change to that perception could weigh on sentiment.

Jerome Powell said the US central bank had been served grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department threatening a criminal indictment. In a forceful written and video statement released Sunday evening, Powell said the action was related to his June congressional testimony on ongoing renovations of the Fed’s headquarters.

Corporate Highlights:

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are among the largest US banks expected to post slower revenue growth as trading gains ease from the elevated levels experienced in recent quarters. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares tumbled after holiday sales weren’t robust enough for the company to lift its sales guidance. Shake Shack Inc. reported preliminary fourth-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, another sign of struggles in the fast-casual restaurant sector. Five Below Inc. boosted its sales forecast beyond Wall Street estimates after reporting a banner holiday shopping season. Moderna Inc. said its US Covid business did better than expected last year, a rare bright spot for the vaccine maker, which has struggled with the decline of people getting its shot. Allegiant Travel Co. agreed to buy Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. in a $1.5 billion cash-and-stock transaction, further driving consolidation in the US airline industry amid intensifying competition. Alaska Air Group Inc. is upgrading its technology systems in the wake of painful outages that upended operations and hit earnings, a crucial step in the company’s strategy to establish itself as a global carrier. QXO Inc. is raising another $1.8 billion from investors including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte, comfortably more than doubling the $1.2 billion financing deal it announced last week. UBS Group AG said planned Swiss banking reforms are a threat to the national economy as pressure builds on the government to water down the proposals. Heineken NV Chief Executive Officer Dolf van den Brink is stepping down abruptly as the brewer faces a drop in beer sales and underperforms rivals. Simon Carter, chief executive officer of British Land Plc, is set to step down from the role after five years and will head to P3 Logistics Parks to lead the GIC Pte-owned investor and developer. Birkenstock Holding Plc reported strong sales figures for the final months of 2025 as demand stays robust for its high-end sandals and clogs, despite the impact of a weaker US dollar and tariffs. Mercedes-Benz Group AG fell further behind BMW AG in selling electric vehicles, leaving the German automaker increasingly reliant on a slate of upcoming models to revive interest in its plug-in lineup. A debt advisory firm asked China Vanke Co. dollar bondholders to consider calling a default on the embattled developer’s notes, based on cross-default clauses, people familiar with the matter said. Shares of China’s biggest food-delivery firms climbed as the nation’s top antitrust body launched a probe into competition practices in the sector, spurring hopes that authorities will rein in subsidy-driven price wars. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1676 The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3466 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.00 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $90,184.75 Ether fell 1.3% to $3,075.64 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.19% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.38% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.55% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.85% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $58.91 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.8% to $4,592.05 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.