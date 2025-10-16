Wall Street Jolted by Tumble in Two Regional Banks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street’s rally sputtered as concerns about credit quality hit a pair of regional banks, underscoring the fragility of a $28 trillion bull market showing signs of exhaustion. Bonds and gold rose.

Following an earlier advance driven by another solid outlook for artificial-intelligence demand, the S&P 500 wiped out gains as two regional lenders disclosed problems with loans involving allegations of fraud, adding to concern that more cracks are emerging in borrowers’ creditworthiness.

Shares of Zions Bancorp sank 11% after it disclosed a $50 million charge-off for a loan underwritten by its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank & Trust, in San Diego. And Western Alliance Bancorp plunged 9.5% after it said it’s dealing with a borrower that failed “to provide collateral loans in first position.”

“As of now, those seem isolated to those two relatively sizeable regional banks,” said Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers. “Although they are similar in size and scope to Silicon Valley Bank, which caused a bit of a crisis about two-and-a-half years ago when it failed, there is nothing (at least so far) to indicate that these are anything systemic.”

The renewed bank volatility came at a time when the dramatic collapse of subprime auto lender Tricolor Holdings hit a giant like JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter, contributing a $170 million charge-off that led to the bank’s elevated credit-cost figure and sparking an ominous warning from Jamie Dimon.

Traders also kept a close eye on geopolitical developments. President Donald Trump said he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary at a yet-to-be determined date to try and end the war in Ukraine. The conversation took place a day before Trump’s White House meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The S&P 500 dropped to around 6,640. A closely watched regional bank ETF lost 5%. Oracle Corp. spiked after sharing its margin expectations for AI infrastructure projects. Benchmark 10-year yields dropped below 4% while those on two-year notes hit the lowest since 2022. Gold climbed to fresh all-time highs.

Speaking of Zions, Truist analyst David Smith wrote: “Is it a good thing or a bad thing in credit terms if these loans went bad due to fraud as opposed to the normal course of business? Either way, there have been enough ‘one-offs’ in commercial credits for banks of late that investors are selling first and asking questions later.”

And KBW’s Christopher McGratty said that even as Western Alliance was trimming losses, “the emergence of more ‘one-off’ credits for the industry is impacting investor sentiment, particularly for stocks deemed more credit sensitive.”

A slew of Federal Reserve speakers also drew investor attention. Governor Christopher Waller said officials can keep lowering interest rates in quarter-percentage-point increments to support a faltering labor market, while Stephen Miran continued to advocate a larger reduction.

The equity bull market could be headed for a choppier phase, Citigroup strategists led by Beata Manthey said. With the US-China trade tensions back in focus, the stakes are high and the path to resolution is complex, they added.

China’s decision to unveil unprecedented export controls on the rare-earth supply chain dominated meetings at an annual huddle of global economic chiefs in Washington this week. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at an emerging coalition, saying US officials were “speaking with our European allies, with Australia, with Canada, with India and the Asian democracies,” to form a fulsome response.

“While the latest US-China trade flareup has dominated recent market headlines, the story remains the same for stock investors—the importance of focusing on large-cap, quality companies,” said Daniel Skelly, Head of Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Market Research & Strategy Team.

While there’s no recession on the horizon, Skelly noted, a cooling labor market and slowing economic growth could pose a challenge for many of the lower-quality, unprofitable companies that hitched a ride on the rally off the April lows.

In another sign of the recent stock-market caution, the latest American Association of Individual Investors survey showed that bullish sentiment dropped to 33.7% in the week ending Oct. 15 from 45.9% in the prior period.

“It’s been a somewhat rocky week for US equities, although by the standards of October, it’s hard to get too worked up,” according to Bespoke Investment Group strategists.

While bullish sentiment was routinely near 50% throughout 2024 as the market rallied, in the bounce off the April lows, investors have been much less willing to hop on the bandwagon, they noted.

“Some of the reticence on the part of investors has been chalked up to the upcoming earnings season and fears that expectations may have gotten too optimistic.” Bespoke said. “That hasn’t necessarily shown up in the results, though.”

“With the government shutdown limiting the amount of economic data available to investors, they’ll have to rely on earnings to drive the near-term narrative,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “At this point, earnings have the potential to steady the ship or rock the boat when it comes to recent volatility — and bulls are hoping for the former rather than the latter.”

At Strategas, Ryan Grabinski says one trend that remains clear is AI-related spending is not slowing down in dollar terms, at least not yet.

The results from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. underscore how the company remains one of the bigger beneficiaries of a spending spree on AI infrastructure. From OpenAI to Oracle Corp., industry leaders are racing to build the data centers that underpin the technology in the post-ChatGPT era.

TSMC’s higher projection came a day after ASML Holding NV’s outlook pointed to solid artificial-intelligence demand.

“Early indicators suggest the AI narrative remains strong for now, and I suspect US companies will echo a similar story,” said Grabinski.

The impressive recovery despite all trade headlines and other risks in recent days, underscores the importance of trading with the trend, according to Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com.

“If you are going against the prevailing bullish trend, it’s always essential to take quick profits and move on to the next opportunity because as evidenced by this week’s price action, the index has nearly bounced all the way back due to the trend being so strong,” he said.

With every twist and turn of the stock market, the retail crowd stays true to its tried-and-tested tactic this year: buying every dip.

“Retail’s bullish conviction remains extraordinary” Scott Rubner, Citadel Securities’ head of equity and equity derivatives strategy wrote in a client note this week.

Risk-on sentiment among the retail crowd comes in contrast with institutional clients, a cohort that was busy buying hedges on Friday, Rubner’s data show. They have now been more inclined to bet on a stock-market drop than a further rally in eight of the past nine weeks.

Corporate Highlights:

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is seeing a recovery in demand for international travel, supporting the company’s bullish outlook as the airline industry heads into a bumper fourth quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. gave an outlook for profit and cash flow for its upcoming fiscal year that missed analysts’ estimates, reflecting a margin crunch in the AI era. Salesforce Inc. projected revenue growth will accelerate to double digits in the coming years, potentially easing investor concerns about the pace of business at the software company. Tesla Inc.’s safety regulators in Europe are joining an expanding global effort to more closely scrutinize the door handle design popularized by the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. reported a quarterly profit that topped expectations. Charles Schwab Corp. reported third-quarter earnings that beat estimates as the firm benefited from a surge in retail investing activity. Bank of New York Mellon Corp.’s third-quarter profit trounced analyst predictions as the bank’s fee revenue benefited from a surge in client activity. U.S. Bancorp’s third-quarter revenue topped analysts’ estimates, a positive sign for a company whose shares have been underperforming their main rivals for years. General Motors Co. and a partner have paused the second phase of a cathode factory in Quebec, resulting in the cancellation of a nickel sulfate project by Vale SA. Travelers Cos. reported net premiums written that came in below the average analyst estimates. Uber Technologies Inc. is giving some drivers in the US the option to earn money by completing tasks related to the company’s nascent data labelling business, an area where the rideshare giant sees an opportunity to shine in the artificial intelligence boom. DoorDash Inc. customers in the Phoenix area may have their orders delivered by a Waymo autonomous vehicle as part of a new partnership that will help keep the robotaxis busy when there’s a lull in demand from passengers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. hiked its projection for 2025 revenue growth for the second time this year, reinforcing hopes in the longevity of a global boom in AI spending. EssilorLuxottica SA posted revenue that beat analysts’ estimates in the third quarter, lifted by a new batch of AI glasses with partner Meta Platforms Inc. Infosys Ltd. raised the lower end its forecast for yearly revenue, banking on a revival in spending on technologies such as artificial intelligence. HSBC Holdings Plc is not exposed to the collapse of scandal-hit auto-parts supplier First Brands Group, whose bankruptcy has left some of the biggest players on Wall Street facing hundreds of millions of dollars in potential losses. Nestlé SA’s new chief executive officer, Philipp Navratil, may be following a strategy set in place by his ousted predecessor, but he’s quickly putting his own hard-driving spin on it. Merck KGaA disappointed investors as it outlined new mid-term targets that bank on its life science division driving further growth. Pernod Ricard SA’s sales fell more than expected on a sharp slump in demand in China and the clearing out of excess stock in the US. Will we see more convergence between gaming and finance in the future? Let us know in the latest Markets Pulse survey.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 2 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The MSCI World Index was little changed Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.6% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 0.4% The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.5% SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF fell 5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1691 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3442 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 150.26 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.6% to $108,338.09 Ether fell 1.1% to $3,921.19 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 3.97% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.57% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.50% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 3.43% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.58% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $57.43 a barrel Spot gold rose 2% to $4,292.09 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.