Wall Street Revives Big-to-Small Stock Rotation: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders drove a rotation out of the tech megacaps that have powered the bull market, with stocks seeing their first back-to-back losses in 2026. The crypto world climbed. Bond yields fell alongside the dollar.

While the S&P 500 extended its descent from all-time highs amid a slide in all “Magnificent Seven” shares, about 300 of its firms actually rose. Small caps continued to outperform, with the Russell 2000 beating the US stock benchmark for a ninth straight session — matching the longest streak since 1990.

“Regardless of what happens with tech stocks in 2026, we expect the stock market’s broadening story to play an even bigger role this year as the bull market grinds along,” said Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth.

As the nascent earnings season rolled in, Wells Fargo & Co. sank after missing profit estimates while Citigroup Inc. posted a surge in financial advisory fees. Bank of America Corp. slid as concern about its expense outlook offset solid results.

“The expectations for this earnings season are very high,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “If those expectations are not met in today’s stock market — which is priced for perfection — it’s going to create some headwinds.”

Treasury yields remained lower after the recent economic data was seen as unable to justify any shift in expectations for monetary policy. Money markets continued to project the next Federal Reserve rate cut only in mid-2026.

The US Supreme Court didn’t rule on challenges to President Donald Trump’s tariffs Wednesday, leaving the world to wait until at least next week to learn the fate of his signature economic policy. It hasn’t said when it will issue its next opinions but could schedule more decisions on Tuesday or Wednesday, when the justices again are in session.

The S&P 500 fell to around 6,900. The Nasdaq 100 slid 1.4%. The Russell 2000 rose 0.3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped four basis points to 4.14%. A dollar gauge slid 0.2%. Oil climbed and gold hit a record as traders awaited the US response to the turmoil in Iran. Bitcoin jumped 3%.

US retail sales rose in November by the most since July, fueled by a rebound in auto purchases and resilient holiday shopping. Wholesale inflation picked up slightly on a jump in energy costs, even as prices for services were unchanged.

“This data likely doesn’t change anything for the Federal Reserve, which ended up cutting rates back in December even without knowing this data,” said Bellin at Bellwether Wealth. “We expect the Federal Reserve to remain on hold for the next six months and then cut rates by one or two times in the second half of 2026.”

Corporate Highlights:

Bank of America Corp.’s equity traders posted their best fourth quarter ever as the company reaped the benefits of volatile markets and net interest income topped analysts’ estimates. Still, shares declined amid concerns about expenses. Citigroup Inc. posted an 84% surge in financial advisory fees in the fourth quarter, capping a year in which the firm’s revenue from handling mergers rose by more than half to an all-time record. Wells Fargo & Co. missed analysts’ profit estimates as severance costs drove up expenses. Tesla Inc. will stop selling the assistance system it calls Full Self-Driving for a one-time fee and transition entirely to a monthly subscription model, according to Elon Musk. Airbnb Inc. has hired a former Meta Platforms Inc. executive as its new chief technology officer, as the short-term rental company is investing to include more artificial intelligence and personalization elements into its service this year. Saks Global Enterprises filed for bankruptcy to address mounting losses and a substantial debt load that has weighed down the iconic luxury retailer. A group of banks has slashed the pricing on $8.5 billion of leveraged loans to help fund the buyout of medical-device maker Hologic Inc., underscoring strong investor appetite for risk. Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. canceled a proposed deal to sell natural gas assets in the North Sea to upstart firm Viaro Energy. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. said about 5% of Opdivo patients are taking a new, easier-to-use version of the blockbuster cancer drug and said it’s on course to meet the company’s goal of adoption by at least 30% of patients in two years. Biogen Inc.’s new at-home Alzheimer’s drug will give the company an edge over rival Eli Lilly Co.’s competing therapy, its chief executive officer said in an interview. Novo Nordisk A/S is back on the hunt for deals to boost its obesity portfolio after losing US biotech Metsera Inc. in a bidding war with Pfizer Inc. late last year. Infosys Ltd. raised its annual sales forecast, signaling that a protracted slump in corporate information technology spending is starting to ease helped by adoption of newer technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud services. Honda Motor Co. plans to increase production of cheaper gasoline-fueled vehicles this year, a reflection of lower US emissions standards and a new-car affordability crisis. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 11:35 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index fell 0.4% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.6% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.3% KBW Bank Index fell 0.9% Wells Fargo fell 4.5% Citigroup fell 3.3% Bank of America fell 4.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1656 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3447 The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 158.24 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.2% to $97,083.89 Ether rose 5.2% to $3,374.84 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.14% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.82% Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.35% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.51% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.80% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $61.42 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,620.32 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.