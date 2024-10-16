Wall Street Rotation Is Back as Small Caps Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders kept driving a rotation out of the tech megacaps that have powered the bull run into other corners of the stock market.

Most big techs retreated, though Nvidia Corp. rebounded after an almost 5% plunge. Economically sensitive shares outperformed, with the Russell 2000 index of smaller firms heading toward its highest level since November 2021. An equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 — where the likes of Apple Inc. carry the same heft as Dollar Tree Inc. — beat the US equity benchmark. That gauge is less impacted by the largest companies — providing a glimpse of hope the rally will broaden out.

“Investors may be looking to rotate away from large technology companies, which are widely owned and may have fewer clear catalysts going forward,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “With the election coming and the economy returning to balance, the long-awaited rotation away from megacaps to everything else could finally be at hand.”

Traders also continued to wade through a raft of corporate earnings. Morgan Stanley climbed 7.5% as traders and bankers joined the rest of their Wall Street rivals in posting better-than-expected revenue, fueling a 32% profit jump for the third quarter. United Airlines Holdings Inc. jumped 11% as earnings beat estimates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%. The Russell 2000 climbed 1.5%. The Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index slid 0.5%.

Treasury 10-year yields declined four basis points to 3.99%. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $69.69 a barrel.

Corporate Highlights:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s third-quarter profit topped the average analyst estimate. Revenue fell less than analysts expected.

Qualcomm Inc. is likely to wait until after the US presidential election in November before deciding whether to pursue an offer to buy Intel Corp., people familiar with the matter said.

U.S. Bancorp raked in net interest income that topped analyst estimates as fixed-rate assets in its portfolio benefited from higher borrowing costs.

Abbott Laboratories narrowed its full-year profit outlook, raising the midpoint slightly, as strong demand for its diabetes devices continued driving growth.

Airbus SE plans to eliminate as many as 2,500 positions at its defense and space division as the European aircraft manufacturer seeks to streamline a business that’s consistently racked up charges and suffered from stiff competition.

Warburg Pincus is weighing a possible buyout of German IT services company Nagarro SE, people familiar with the matter said, potentially adding to the strong momentum of dealmaking in the country.

Key events this week:

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US retail sales, jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Thursday

China GDP, Friday

US housing starts, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 11:22 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index rose 0.5%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.5%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0876

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3004

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 149.58 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2% to $67,833.45

Ether rose 1.6% to $2,612.2

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.99%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.18%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 4.05%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $69.69 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,673.83 an ounce

