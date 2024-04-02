Wall Street Rout Goes Global on Hot Economic Signs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and bonds dropped around the globe as solid economic readings, a rally in commodities and a flare-up in geopolitical risks spurred speculation that major central banks will keep rates higher for longer.

In a revival of the “good news is bad news” trade, Tuesday’s better-than-estimated readings on US job openings and factory goods orders kept markets under pressure. Treasury 10-year yields hit the highest levels in 2024 — putting further pressure on equities — a market which had been ignoring the hawkish repricing of rate-cut bets over the last few months. Aside from the macroeconomic picture, valuation concerns after a torrid rally have spurred calls for a pullback.

“Stocks bulls may find it difficult justifying buying stocks at these elevated level as yields rise,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and FOREX.com. “Looking ahead of the rest of the week, Federal Reserve speeches scheduled for this week are in double digits, and the market may anticipate Monday’s manufacturing data to instil caution among officials regarding substantial policy easing.”

Following hotter-than-estimated data around the world, Citigroup’s Economic Surprise Index — which measures the difference between actual releases and analyst expectations — is now hovering near the highest level in about a year.

The S&P 500 fell 1% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed, with Tesla Inc. leasing losses in megacaps. Treasury 10-year yields rose seven basis points to 4.38%. Oil hovered near $85 for the first time since October, copper rallied back above $9,000 a ton and gold hovered near all-time highs. Bitcoin sank.

Equities have rallied this year, powered by megacap and technology stocks, as the economy has stayed resilient while inflation has been trending down, underpinning the case that rate cuts will come this year. Still, expectations for the first Fed cut has been pushed back — and odds that the central bank will lower rates at the June meeting are a coin-flip at the moment.

To Mislav Matejka at JPMorgan Chase & Co., the market has made the assumption that economic growth would come to the rescue — yet earnings estimates for 2024 are still not moving up. The firm’s fixed-income strategists expect bond yields to move lower in the second half of the year, and Matejka says that there is also a “lot of complacency in the bond market” about inflation risks.

Bank of America Corp. clients from mom-and-pop investors to hedge funds were net sellers of US equities last week, withdrawing a net $1.9 billion from the asset class across the final five trading days of the first quarter.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. suffered its first year-over-year sales drop since the early days of the Covid pandemic. The electric carmaker handed over 386,810 vehicles in the first three months of 2024. That fell so far short of analysts’ average estimate for 449,080 deliveries that it was its biggest miss ever.

Health insurance stocks tumbled after US regulators didn’t boost payments for private Medicare plans like the industry had come to expect.

PVH Corp. shares plunged the most since 1987’s Black Monday crash after the company gave full-year sales guidance that fell short of expectations.

SLB agreed to acquire rival oil field service provider ChampionX for $7.8 billion in an all-stock deal, a move that will bulk up SLB’s portfolio as aging shale fields mean US drillers need better technology to maintain oil and gas production.

Airbus SE delivered about 145 aircraft in the first three months of the year as the planemaker works to ramp up output and meet its annual handover goal of 800 jets.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. tumbled after it cited safety concerns for pausing enrollment in a study of its gene-editing treatment for people with high cholesterol, delivering a setback to the promising new field of medicine.

Key events this week:

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

Japan services PMI, Wednesday

US ADP employment, ISM Services, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Adriana Kugler and Michelle Bowman also speak, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Challenger job cuts, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Alberto Musalem, Thomas Barkin, Patrick Harker, Austan Goolsbee speak, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of March rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 10:16 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8%

The MSCI World index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0770

The British pound was little changed at $1.2563

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.53 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 6% to $65,613.88

Ether fell 5.8% to $3,295.61

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.38%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 12 basis points to 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 15 basis points to 4.09%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $84.60 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $2,271.83 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.