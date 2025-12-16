Wall Street Sees Muted Reaction After Noisy Jobs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Signs that the US jobs market is sluggish, but not rapidly deteriorating did little to alter Wall Street’s bets on further Federal Reserve rate cuts, drawing muted reaction from financial markets.

A noisy reading that reflected some of the impacts of the longest government shutdown in US history was received by traders with caution. Stocks, bonds and the dollar saw very mild moves while money markets continued to anticipate at least two more Fed reductions in 2026 to support the economy.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 64,000 in November after declining 105,000 in October. The unemployment rate was 4.6% last month, up from 4.4% in September and the highest since 2021.

The decline in October payrolls, which was the largest since the end of 2020, was due to a contraction in federal government employment.

“Higher unemployment might seem dovish for rates,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “However, it resulted from government job cuts and not weakness in the cyclical economy. This data does little to move the needle after three cuts, especially because policymakers know stimulus is coming.”

The Fed is unlikely to put much weight on today’s report given data disruptions, according to Kay Haigh at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

“The report on December’s employment data, released in early January ahead of the next meeting, will likely be a much more meaningful indicator for the Fed when it comes to deciding the near-term policy trajectory,” Haigh noted.

A separate report showed US retail sales were little changed in October as a decline at auto dealers and weaker gasoline receipts offset stronger spending in other categories.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1%. The yield on two-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.50%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.2%. Brent crude sank below $60 a barrel for the first time since May.

“The rise in unemployment was driven by an increase of individuals formerly not in the labor force,” said Jeff Roach at LPL Financial. “The Fed will continue to focus on the fragilities in the labor market to justify further cuts in 2026.”

“This print alone shouldn’t meaningfully shift expectations for the path of Fed cuts, nor is it low enough to create new downward pressure on risk assets,” Adam Hetts at Janus Henderson Investors.

At eToro, Bret Kenwell says investors should not cheer for a notable deterioration in the jobs market, which would have a direct impact on the economy and on corporate earnings.

“Should we see continued consumer strength and a labor market that steadies itself in 2026, it could be another strong year for US stocks,” he said.

Money managers are set to ring in the new year with resounding confidence about everything from economic growth to equities and commodities, according to a monthly poll by Bank of America Corp.

Strategist Michael Hartnett said this level of optimism has been seen only eight times this century. Still, the tally shows there are lingering concerns about US tech valuations, with an artificial-intelligence bubble still viewed as the biggest tail risk.

Meantime, the message from sell-side analysts is that there’s still fuel in the tank for Corporate America.

Their aggregated bottom-up price targets suggest the pace of income growth in the S&P 500 will accelerate each year through 2027, data compiled by Jefferies show. That would translate into three consecutive years of double-digit earnings expansion.

Corporate Highlights:

Pfizer Inc. forecast little to no sales growth next year as the drugmaker undertakes an effort to refresh its pipeline of hit drugs with a series of pricey acquisitions. Kraft Heinz Co. is replacing its chief executive officer, with former Kellanova CEO Steve Cahillane set to take over from Carlos Abrams-Rivera on Jan. 1. Visa Inc. is opening its US network to stablecoin settlement, expanding crypto-linked products and services enabled by the relaxed regulatory environment under the second Trump administration. Medline Inc.’s long-delayed initial public offering is on track to raise the most of any listing this year, as investors keen on the medical supply company’s business model look past its rocky path back to the public markets. Nasdaq Inc., the second-largest exchange in the US, is looking for regulatory approval to extend trading hours on its stock venues to 23 hours during the work week. B. Riley Financial Inc. said it filed its overdue second-quarter report with US regulators, bringing the firm closer to satisfying demands from Nasdaq that will keep the stock from being delisted. Mozilla Corp. elevated the head of its Firefox web browser to chief executive officer of the company, which is trying to position itself as an independent, privacy-focused alternative to Big Tech options. Northwell Health Inc., one of New York state’s largest hospital systems, has signed a deal with a major labor union intended to lower costs and expand access to thousands of doctors for its members in the New York area. President Donald Trump sued the BBC for at least $10 billion over a misleading edit in a documentary last year that gave the impression he’d made a direct call for violence in a speech leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. Gucci owner Kering SA will get $690 million following its sale of a stake in a New York property to French investment fund Ardian as part of the fashion group’s efforts to shrink its debt. Thames Water has deferred payment of almost £2.5 million ($3.4 million) in bonuses to its senior managers this month bowing to pressure not to reward staff while the company is ranked among the worst-polluting suppliers in the UK. The Canadian government has approved Anglo American Plc’s acquisition of Teck Resources Ltd., helping to clear the way for the creation of a $50 billion metals giant focused on copper mines in Chile and Peru. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1784 The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3434 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 154.82 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $87,280.26 Ether was little changed at $2,945.62 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.19% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.87% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.56% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.50% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.87% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.1% to $55.63 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,327.85 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.