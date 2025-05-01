Wall Street Set to Rally on Tariff Hopes, Big Tech: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures rallied Thursday on stronger-than-expected tech earnings and relief over signs the Trump administration is stepping back from its harshest tariff threats.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both gained at least 1%, as Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. jumped in early trading on upbeat results. Microsoft posted better-than-expected sales, while Meta also exceeded analysts’ sales estimates. That capped a dramatic day on Wall Street in which the S&P 500 erased an intraday drop of more than 2% to close 0.2% higher as hopes for constructive trade talks and potential Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts boosted sentiment.

“So far we’re seeing big tech companies deliver on earnings, which is reassuring, and it’s this reassurance which is supporting equity market futures,” said Georgios Leontaris, chief investment officer for EMEA at HSBC Global Private Banking. “The other element of the story beyond earnings is obviously the ongoing debate as to whether we’ve seen peak tariff noise or not.”

Tech giants added to investor optimism that deals between the US and its partners would limit the damage from President Donald Trump’s trade war. Traders also boosted bets on Fed easing later this year after the US economy contracted for the first time since 2022.

The White House said it was nearing an announcement of a first tranche of trade deals with partners that would reduce planned tariffs. Sentiment was also boosted by a report that the US has been proactively reaching out to China through various channels. At the same time, Trump said he would not rush deals to appease nervous investors.

Most markets in Europe and many in Asia are shut for holidays. The UK’s FTSE 100 index was steady, following 13 days of gains, the longest winning streak since 2017.

An index of the dollar rose, while Treasuries edged lower across the curve. The yen fell after the Bank of Japan left its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.5% while pushing back the timing for when it expects to reach its inflation target and reducing its growth forecasts.

In commodities, oil slipped, following the biggest monthly drop since 2021, as signs that the Saudi-led OPEC+ alliance may be entering a prolonged period of higher output added to concerns the trade war will hurt demand.

Gold fell for a third day on signs of potential trade-talk progress between the US and several other nations, quelling demand for havens even as signs of slowdowns have emerged in the largest economies.

The US and Ukraine reached a deal over access to the country’s natural resources, offering a measure of assurance to officials in Kyiv who had feared that President Donald Trump would pull back his support in peace talks with Russia.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1.2% as of 5:09 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

The FTSE 100 Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.1322

The British pound was unchanged at $1.3329

The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 144.22 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $95,183.04

Ether rose 1.2% to $1,816.2

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.15%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.44%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.43%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7% to $57.21 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.8% to $3,230.24 an ounce

