Wall Street Tech Rally Extends as Broadcom Jumps: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks pointed to a strong end to the week on Wall Street, as a surge in Broadcom Inc. powered gains across the entire chip-technology complex.

The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.8% to an all-time high, with shares in Broadcom Inc. jumping 20% to a record after predicting a boom in demand for its artificial intelligence chips and reaching a $1 trillion market value. Peers Marvell Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc. and Nvidia Corp. also rose.

Stock markets are also likely to benefit from an interest-rate cut next week, with the Federal Reserve more or less priced to deliver a quarter-point reduction. The S&P 500 has rallied 27% this year, and strategists polled by Bloomberg predict it will outpace European peers again in 2025.

“Tech stocks have reminded investors over the past week that the AI/quantum computing movement isn’t dying down any-time soon,” said Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report. Still, “strength in tech masked what was an average performance for the rest of the market.”

In currency markets, the pound weakened after Britain’s economy unexpectedly contracted for a second straight month in October. The euro strengthened after the European Central Bank sounded less dovish on rates than some expected after its policy announcement Thursday, forcing traders to pare policy-easing bets for next year.

The dollar steadied against a basket of currencies, but stayed on track for a second straight week of gains.

Graf of State Street expects more gains for the greenback, noting the Fed’s easing cycle could prove shallow relative to Europe, where economic growth is weaker. Swap markets aren’t pricing a cut from the Bank of England at next week’s meeting, despite Friday’s weak data.

China Letdown

Earlier, Asian shares fell as a key economic meeting in China pledged to boost consumption but failed to offer details on fiscal stimulus. A gauge of world stocks is set for the worst week in nearly a month.

“The newsflow has been underwhelming,” Beata Manthey, head of European equity strategy at Citigroup Inc., said of announcements from China. “The markets want numbers. We didn’t get the numbers.”

However, Chinese 10-year government bond yields slid below 1.8% for the first time in history, as authorities vowed to cut policy rates and banks’ reserve ratios. Investors also poured $5.6 billion into Chinese stock funds over the past week, Bank of America Corp. strategists said, attributing the inflows to the policy-easing pledges.

Oil edged higher, with WTI crude up nearly 5% this week on the prospect for tighter US sanctions against Iran and Russia.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0496

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2651

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 153.44 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $100,395.73

Ether rose 1.5% to $3,923.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.35%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.23%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.37%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $70.47 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,660.21 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Michael Msika, Sagarika Jaisinghani, Sujata Rao, John Viljoen and Robert Brand.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.